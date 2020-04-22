News Release 

SARS-CoV-2 infection in children and adolescents

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: Recently reported pediatric cases of SARS-CoV-2 from China and Singapore are assessed to evaluate clinical features, diagnostic tests, current therapeutic management and prognosis.

Authors: Amelia Licari, M.D., of the University of Pavia in Italy, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.1467)

