Suicide mortality and COVID-19

JAMA Psychiatry

What The Viewpoint Says: Reasons why U.S. suicide rates may rise in tandem with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic are explained in this article that also describes opportunities to expand research and care.

Authors: Mark A. Reger, Ph.D., of the VA Puget Sound Health Care System, and  Seattle, Washington; and the University of Washington in Seattle, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.1060)

