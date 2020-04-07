US public concerns about COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: This survey study assessed public concerns about symptoms of coronavirus disease 2019 and individual actions in response to the pandemic.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.1369)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###
Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/