Visual impairment among women and dementia risk

What The Study Did: Whether visual impairment is a risk factor for dementia was the focus of this observational study that included 1,000 older women who are participants in the Women's Health Initiative studies.

Authors: Suzann Pershing, M.D., M.S., of the Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, California, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.0959)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.