Visual impairment among women and dementia risk

JAMA Ophthalmology

What The Study Did: Whether visual impairment is a risk factor for dementia was the focus of this observational study that included 1,000 older women who are participants in the Women's Health Initiative studies.

Authors: Suzann Pershing, M.D., M.S., of the Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, California, is the corresponding author.

