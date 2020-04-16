Visual impairment among women and dementia risk

What The Study Did: Whether visual impairment is a risk factor for dementia was the focus of this observational study that included 1,000 older women who are participants in the Women's Health Initiative studies.
Authors: Suzann Pershing, M.D., M.S., of the Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, California, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.0959)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
