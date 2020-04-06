Which healthy lifestyle factors associated with more years free of chronic disease?

What The Study Did: What combination of healthy lifestyle factors were associated with the most years lived without chronic diseases was the focus of this analysis that included data from more than 100,000 adults who were participants in 12 European studies. Participants' levels of smoking, weight, physical activity and alcohol consumption were compared with the number of years from age 40 to 75 that they were without chronic disease, including type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, cancer, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Authors: Solja T. Nyberg, Ph.D., of the University of Helsinki, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.0618)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.