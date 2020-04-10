News Release 

Working together to combat mental health challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

JAMA Psychiatry

What The Viewpoint Says: This article offers lessons from Hubei, China, on potential methods to focus on mental health during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Authors: Yu-Tao Xiang, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Macau in the Macao Special Administrative Region, China, is the corresponding author.

