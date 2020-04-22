COVID-19 from response to recovery: a Rx for success

The current COVID-19 pandemic has caused global disruption on many levels affecting not only health care, but also economies and educational institutions.

In an article titled "Public Health and COVID-19: From Response to Recovery" Dr. Jim James proposes some solutions which could minimize the socio-economic devastation and, at the same time, optimize the medical response.

According to Dr. James "Since early January the world has been transfixed with COVID-19 and the response to it. Guided by predictive models, produced without knowing key parameters, generating worst-case estimates we have created a global pandemic of fear. Governmental responses have led to the imposition of extreme interventions that have resulted in severe socio-economic damage the results of which will negatively impact Public Health outcomes now and in the future. This is especially true with the imposition of full lock downs as opposed to the use of targeted, risk-adjusted interventions with far less damage to the economic infrastructure. Additionally, a review of global nation-level data shows equal or better COVID-19 outcomes for those using partial as opposed to full lock-downs."

###

About the Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Inc

The SDMPH is dedicated to the promotion and advancement of excellence in disaster medicine and public health across a broad global, multiprofessional membership. The SDMPH will provide members with resources, organizational structure, and the means to sustain interprofessional interaction and discourse related to the discipline of disaster medicine and public health.

About the Journal Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness

Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness is the first comprehensive and authoritative journal emphasizing public health preparedness and disaster response for all health care and public health professionals globally. The journal seeks to translate science into practice and integrate medical and public health perspectives. With the events of September 11, the subsequent anthrax attacks, the tsunami in Indonesia, hurricane Katrina, SARS, H1N1 Influenza, and COVID19 Pandemic, all health care and public health professionals must be prepared to respond to emergency situations. In support of these pressing public health needs, Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness is committed to the medical and public health communities who are the stewards of the health and security of citizens worldwide