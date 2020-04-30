GSA's journal's add two articles on COVID-19 and aging; plus webinar on confronting ageism

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are now publishing scientific articles on COVID-19. The following were published between April 21 and 29; all are free to access:

A Frail Health Care System for an Old Population: Lesson from the COVID-19 Outbreak in Italy: Editorial in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Stefano Volpato, MD, MPH, Francesco Landi, MD, PhD, and Raffaele Antonelli Incalzi, MD, PhD, on behalf of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics

After the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Next Wave of Health Challenges for Older Adults: Letter to the editor in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Jennifer A. Schrack, PhD, MS, Amal A. Wanigatunga, PhD, MPH, and Stephen P. Juraschek, MD, PhD

*View GSA's Webinar on Responding to Ageism During COVID-19*

On April 21, GSA hosted "Reframing the Response to COVID-19: Applying Reframed Language to Counteract Ageism," a webinar that featured strategies for connecting COVID-19 and aging without perpetuating ageist tropes. The program is now archived on YouTube; the presentation slides can also be downloaded. The presenters offer ways that we can respond using empirically-supported narratives developed by the FrameWorks Institute for the Reframing Aging Initiative and other projects to frame the public discourse on social and scientific issues.

###

The Gerontological Society of America (GSA) is the nation's oldest and largest interdisciplinary organization devoted to research, education, and practice in the field of aging. The principal mission of the Society -- and its 5,500+ members -- is to advance the study of aging and disseminate information among scientists, decision makers, and the general public. GSA's structure also includes a policy institute, the National Academy on an Aging Society, and an educational section, the Academy for Gerontology in Higher Education.