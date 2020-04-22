GSA's journals begin publishing peer-reviewed research on aging and COVID-19

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are now publishing scientific articles on COVID-19. The following were published between March 31 and April 20; all are free to access:

COVID-19 through the lens of gerontology: Editorial in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by David G. Le Couteur, MBBS, PhD, Rozalyn M. Anderson, PhD, and Anne B. Newman, MD, MPH

Aging in Times of the COVID-19 Pandemic: Avoiding Ageism and Fostering Intergenerational Solidarity: Editorial in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Liat Ayalon, PhD, Alison Chasteen, PhD, Manfred Diehl, PhD, Becca Levy, PhD, Shevaun D. Neupert, PhD, Klaus Rothermund, PhD, Clemens Tesch-Römer, PhD, and Hans-Werner Wahl, PhD

A geroscience perspective on COVID-19 mortality [https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1093/ gerona/ glaa094 ]: Research/brief report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Daniel E.L. Promislow, DPhil

"We're staying at home." Association of self-perceptions of aging, personal and family resources and loneliness with psychological distress during the lock-down period of COVID-19: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Andrés Losada-Baltar, PhD, Lucía Jiménez-Gonzalo, MA, Laura Gallego-Alberto, PhD, María del Sequeros Pedroso-Chaparro, MA, José Fernandes-Pires, MA, and María Márquez-González, PhD

Clinical characteristics and outcomes of older patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Wuhan, China (2019)[https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1093/ gerona/ glaa089 ]: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by TieLong Chen, MD, Zhe Dai, MD, Pingzheng Mo, MD, Xinyu Li, MD, Zhiyong Ma, MD, Shihui Song, MD, Xiaoping Chen, MD, Mingqi Luo, MD, Ke Liang, MD, Shicheng Gao, MD, Yongxi Zhang, MD, Liping Deng, MD, and Yong Xiong, MD

The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Disabled and Hospice Home Care Patients: Letter to the editor in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Tzyy-Guey Tseng, MD, Hui-Ling Wu, Hui-Chuan Ku, Chi-Jung Tai, MD

Assessing the impact of the covid-19 pandemic and accompanying mitigation efforts on older adults: Letter to the editor in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Peggy Cawthon, MPH, PHD, Eric Orwoll, MD, Kristine Ensrud, MD, Jane A. Cauley, DrPH, Stephen B. Kritchevsky, PhD, Steven R. Cummings, MD, and Anne B. Newman, MD

New preventative measures against coronavirus disease 2019 for home care aides in Taiwan: Letter to the editor in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Cheng-Chie Weng, MD, Yueh-Er Lin, Yu-Chin Lin, and Wei Chen, MD, PhD

