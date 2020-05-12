Primary care case management among frequent users with chronic conditions

Case management is an effective, collaborative, and cost-effective way to help frequent users of health care services integrate all aspects of their care. The research team behind this study developed a program theory to investigate how, and in what circumstances, case management in primary care works to improve outcomes among frequent users who have chronic conditions.

The researchers note that their study only looks at case management in primary care for frequent users of health care, rather than case management use more generally. They also note that further research is still required to examine if the care setting or the professional role of case managers, such as nurses and social workers, may have an influence on the development of the patient-case manager relationship.

###