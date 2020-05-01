COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus .

1. Investing in Our First Line of Defense: Environmental Services Workers

Environmental services personnel are a critical first line of defense against the spread of COVID-19. In a new commentary published in Annals of Internal Medicine, authors from Harvard Medical School, Boston, and Cambridge Health Alliance discuss the importance of environmental cleaning during the pandemic and the essential role of environmental services personnel in patient safety. Read the full text: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-2237 .

