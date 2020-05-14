COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus . 1. Key Considerations for Effective Serious Illness Communication Over Video or Telephone During the COVID-19 Pandemic

In-person communication with patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and their families is often not possible. Researchers from University of California-San Francisco, and Geriatrics, Palliative, and Extended Care Service Line of the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center provide helpful guidance on how to have meaningful conversations about serious illness using telecommunication. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-1982 .

2. Pulmonary arterial thrombosis in COVID-19 with fatal outcome

The clinicopathological basis for morbidity and mortality with SARS-CoV-2 infection is not well understood. Researchers from Hospital Graz II, Academic Teaching Hospital of the Medical University of Graz, Graz, Austria, and Institute of Pathology, School of Medicine, Johannes Kepler University, Linz, Austria, report the clinical and autopsy findings of patients who died of COVID-19. They report that COVID-19 predominantly involves the lungs, causing diffuse alveolar damage and leading to acute respiratory insufficiency. Death may be caused by the thrombosis observed in segmental and subsegmental pulmonary arterial vessels despite the use of prophylactic anticoagulation. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-2566 .



