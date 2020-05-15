COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

###

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus . 1. Risks and Impact of ACEIs or ARBs in Adults With SARS-CoV-2 Infection

This living systematic review by researchers from Oregon Health & Science University and VA Portland Health Care System in Portland, Oregon, summarizes current evidence regarding whether the use of angiotensinconverting enzyme inhibitors or angiotensin-receptor blockers increases risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection or is associated with worse COVID-19 disease outcomes. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-1515 .

An accompanying editorial by William G. Kussmaul III, MD discusses the findings and emphasizes that, unless further data show otherwise, clinicians should continue to prescribe these drugs for their standard indications in patients with COVID-19. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-3047 .

