COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus .

1. Tocilizumab for Hemophagocytic Syndrome in a Kidney Transplant Recipient with COVID-19

Studies suggest that many patients with COVID-19 and acute respiratory distress syndrome experience a cytokine storm characterized by fever; hyperferritinemia; and a massive release of inflammatory cytokines, including interleukin-6, tumor necrosis factor-α, and monocyte chemoattractant proteins. These findings led to the hypothesis that biological agents targeting specific cytokine or inflammatory pathways may improve the respiratory outcomes of patients with the most severe forms of COVID-19. Researchers from the University Hospital of Toulouse; Toulouse, France, tested this hypothesis on a severely ill patient on a ventilator for COVID-19. They treated the patient with tocilizumab as salvage therapy, instead of etoposide, and the patient improved dramatically. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ L20-0419 .

Media contacts: A PDF for this article is not yet available. Please click the link to read full text. The lead author, Stanislas Faguer, MD, PhD, can be reached at faguer.s@chu-toulouse.fr.

###