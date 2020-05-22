COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus .

1. Cloth Masks May Prevent Transmission of COVID-19: An Evidence-Based, Risk-Based Approach

As the COVID-19 pandemic progressed across the world, governments, international agencies, policymakers, and public health officials began recommending widespread use of nonmedical cloth masks to reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The authors from McMaster University and St. Joseph's hospital suggest that there is convincing evidence to support this recommendation. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-2567 .

2. Ventilation Techniques and Risk for Transmission of Coronavirus Disease, Including COVID-19: A Living Systematic Review of Multiple Streams of Evidence

Researchers from McMaster University reviewed evidence about the benefits and harms of alternative noninvasive and invasive ventilation strategies in acute hypoxic respiratory failure in patients infected with COVID-19. Indirect evidence related to other coronaviruses and evidence related to virus transmission to health care workers was also examined. Based on the evidence, they conclude that use of noninvasive ventilation, similar to invasive mechanical ventilation, probably reduces mortality but may increase the risk for transmission of COVID-19 to health care workers. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-2306 .

