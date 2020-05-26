COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus . Mental Health Treatment for Front-Line Clinicians During and After COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed front-line health care professionals--who were already at higher risk for negative effects of chronic stress before the pandemic--at even greater risk for depression and anxiety. A commentary from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Veterans Affairs Tennessee Valley Health System discusses how health care professionals should seek mutual support and caring for their own mental health, including seeking help from mental health colleagues when needed. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-2440 .

The lead author, Warren D. Taylor, MD, MHSc, can be reached at warren.d.taylor@vanderbilt.edu.

