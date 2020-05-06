Special issue of Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology highlights major advances in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) treatment

Bethesda, MD (May 6, 2020) -- In a new special issue of Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, the clinical practice journal of the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), leading international experts provide a comprehensive update on the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) for the practicing clinician.

The articles published in the special issue, "Management of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Clinical Perspectives" https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(20)30166-X/fulltext analyze and interpret key breakthroughs in IBD treatment, examine the increasingly complex and algorithmic treatments presented to reduce IBD-related morbidity, and focus on the importance of treating beyond symptom relief to achieve objective targets.

View the full issue line-up below. To receive any of the full studies or to speak with the authors, email media@gastro.org.

Introduction to the issue

* Management of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Clinical Perspectives https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(20)30166-X/fulltext; by Siddharth Singh, Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet, Ashwin Ananthakrishnan Review articles

* Changing Global Epidemiology of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Sustaining Health Care Delivery into the 21st Century https:/ / www. cghjournal. org/ article/ S1542-3565 (20)30107-5/fulltext; Ashwin N. Ananthakrishnan, Gilaad G. Kaplan, Siew C. Ng

* Identifying Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Diseases at High vs. Low Risk of Complications https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(19)31322-9/fulltext; Corey A. Siegel, Charles N. Bernstein

* Positioning Therapies in the Management of Crohn's Disease https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(19)31237-6/fulltext; Nghia H. Nguyen, Siddharth Singh, William J. Sandborn

* Positioning of Therapies in Ulcerative Colitis https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(20)30096-3/fulltext; Silvio Danese, Gionata Fiorino, Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet

* How, When, and for Whom Should We Perform Therapeutic Drug Monitoring? https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(19)31092-4/fulltext; Severine Vermeire, Erwin Dreesen, Konstantinos Papamichael, Marla C. Dubinsky

* How Do We Treat Inflammatory Bowel Diseases to Aim For Endoscopic Remission? https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(19)31500-9/fulltext; Parambir S. Dulai, Vipul Jairath

* Use of Cross-Sectional Imaging for Tight Monitoring of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(19)31392-8/fulltext; Mariangela Allocca, Silvio Danese, Valérie Laurent, Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet

* Predicting, Preventing and Managing Treatment-Related Complications in Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(20)30173-7/fulltext; Laurent Beaugerie, Jean-François Rahier, Julien Kirchgesner

* A Users Guide to De-escalating Immunomodulator and Biologic Therapy in Inflammatory Bowel Disease https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(19)31499-5/fulltext; Robert P. Hirten, Peter L. Lakatos, Jonas Halfvarson, Jean Frederic Colombel

* Inpatient Management of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Related Complications https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(20)30034-3/fulltext; Manreet Kaur, Robin L. Dalal, Seth Shaffer, David A. Schwartz, David T. Rubin

* Perioperative and Postoperative Management of Patients with Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(19)31091-2/fulltext; Edward L. Barnes, Amy L. Lightner, Miguel Regueiro

* Management of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases in Special Populations: Obese, Old or Obstetric https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(19)31263-7/fulltext; Siddharth Singh, Sherman Picardo, Cynthia H. Seow

* Dietary Guidance From the International Organization for the Study of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(20)30185-3/fulltext; Arie Levine, Jonathan M. Rhodes, James O. Lindsay, Maria T. Abreu, Michael A. Kamm, Peter R. Gibson, Christoph Gasche, Mark S. Silverberg, Uma Mahadevan, Rotem Sigall Boneh, Eyton Wine, Oriana M. Damas, Graeme Syme, Gina L. Trakman, Chu Kion Yao, Stefanie Stockhamer, Muhammad B. Hammami, Luis C. Garces, Gerhard Rogler, Ioannis E. Koutroubakis, Ashwin N. Ananthakrishnan, Liam McKeever, James D. Lewis

* Management of Patients With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Induced Enterocolitis: a Systematic Review https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(20)30112-9/fulltext; Michael Collins, Emilie Soularue, Lysiane Marthey, Franck Carbonnel

The special issue also includes a compilation of AGA patient education resources on IBD https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(20)30167-1/fulltext. AGA's GI Patient Center https:/ / www. gastro. org/ practice-guidance/ gi-patient-center also provides patient-education pages on Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis written by AGA experts and presented in an easy-to-understand format for all patients.

About the AGA Institute

The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) is the trusted voice of the GI community. Founded in 1897, AGA has grown to include more than 16,000 members from around the globe who are involved in all aspects of the science, practice and advancement of gastroenterology. https:/ / www. gastro. org/ .

About Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology

The mission of Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology is to provide readers with a broad spectrum of themes in clinical gastroenterology and hepatology. This monthly peer-reviewed journal includes original articles as well as scholarly reviews, with the goal that all articles published will be immediately relevant to the practice of gastroenterology and hepatology. For more information, visit http://www. cghjournal. org .

Like AGA and Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology on Facebook http://www. facebook. com/ amergastroassn .