Navigating nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)

Bethesda, MD (May 19, 2020) -- Gastroenterology, the official journal of the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), has released a special issue providing clinicians and researchers an up-to-date resource on the risk factors, natural history, diagnosis and treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
The articles published in Gastroenterology's special issue, "Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in 2020" acknowledge the ever-changing nature of NAFLD, outlining the latest developments that improve our understanding and care of patients with this condition.
View the full Gastroenterology special issue . To receive any of the full studies or to speak with the authors, email media@gastro.org.
Introduction to the issue
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in 2020 by Jacquelyn J. Maher, Jörn M. Schattenberg
Expert Review Articles
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease 2020: The State of the Disease by Thomas G. Cotter, Mary Rinella
Toward Genetic Prediction of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Trajectories: PNPLA3 and Beyond by Marcin Krawczyk, Roman Liebe, Frank Lammert
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: Modulating Gut Microbiota to Improve Severity? by Judith Aron-Wisnewsky, Moritz V. Warmbrunn, Max Nieuwdorp, Karine Clément
Adipose Tissue-Liver Cross Talk in the Control of Whole-Body Metabolism: Implications in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease by Vian Azzu, Michele Vacca, Samuel Virtue, Michael Allison, Antonio Vidal-Puig
Mechanisms of Fibrosis Development in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis by Robert F. Schwabe, Ira Tabas, Utpal B. Pajvani
Metabolic Inflammation--A Role for Hepatic Inflammatory Pathways as Drivers of Comorbidities in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease? by Nadine Gehrke, Jörn M. Schattenberg
Circadian Rhythms in the Pathogenesis and Treatment of Fatty Liver Disease by Anand R. Saran, Shravan Dave, Amir Zarrinpar
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in Children: Unique Considerations and Challenges by Dana Goldner, Joel E. Lavine
Therapeutic Landscape for NAFLD in 2020 by Brent A. Neuschwander-Tetri
MAFLD: A Consensus-Driven Proposed Nomenclature for Metabolic Associated Fatty Liver Disease by Mohammed Eslam, Arun J. Sanyal, Jacob George (on behalf of the International Consensus Panel)
