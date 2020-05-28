Featured research from NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE

Press materials for virtual event now available

Press materials are now available for NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE, a dynamic virtual event showcasing new research findings and timely discussions on food and nutrition. The online meeting will be held June 1-4, 2020.

NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE is hosted by the American Society for Nutrition (ASN), the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. ASN's flagship meeting, Nutrition 2020, was canceled due to the impacts of COVID-19.

If you have reporter access to EurekAlert!, login to view embargoed releases via the links in the reporter-only section. You can find even more press releases and multimedia content by visiting our Virtual Newsroom. If you do not have access to EurekAlert!, request access to press materials.

NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE is free for all registrants. Simply create an account and get ready to enjoy streaming and on-demand content starting June 1.

Explore the full schedule, virtual abstract presentations, and on demand content to see all the exciting research topics that will be covered at NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE.

Materials are embargoed until June 1, 12 p.m. EDT, unless otherwise noted.

Leaders Call for 'Moonshot' on Nutrition Research (6/2, 2:30 p.m. EDT)

Science and policy experts urge coordinated research in face of national nutrition crisis

Experts Debate Saturated Fat Consumption Guidelines for Americans (6/3, 10:30 a.m. EDT)

Researchers weigh the evidence on saturated fat and heart disease

Dieting? Studies Weigh In on Opportunities and Risks

Progress and pitfalls in understanding the best way to lose excess weight

Study Pinpoints Top Sources of Empty Calories for Children and Teens

Children of all ages are consuming high amounts of added sugars and solid fats

Do Warning Labels Help People Choose Healthier Drinks?

Researchers examined more than 20 studies to find out if sugary drink warnings work

Playing Video Games Linked with Unhealthy Behaviors for College Men

Findings point to importance of educating gamers about healthy eating and exercise

Researchers Identify Seasonal Peaks for Foodborne Infections

New analysis approach could help identify when and where to conduct food safety inspections

Eating Whole Grains Could Help Lower Diabetes Risk

Large analysis looks at which types of carbohydrates affect risk of developing type 2 diabetes

###

About NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE

NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE is a dynamic virtual event showcasing new research findings and timely discussions on food and nutrition. The online meeting, held June 1-4, 2020, is hosted by the American Society for Nutrition (ASN) with support from the ASN Foundation. ASN's flagship meeting, Nutrition 2020, was canceled due to the impacts of COVID-19. https:/ / meeting. nutrition. org #NutritionLiveOnline

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice and education. http://www. nutrition. org

Follow #NutritionLiveOnline on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.