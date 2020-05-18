Physicists have developed a sensor that can be used in both industry and biomedicine

Magnetic field sensors are largely used in industry, medicine, as well as in applied and fundamental physics. For example, it is impossible to assemble a car without magnetic sensors. Viktor Belyaev and Valeria Rodionova, researchers at the Laboratory of Novel Magnetic Materials at the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, together with colleagues at the Laboratory of Nano-Optics and Metamaterials at the Department of Physics at the Lomonosov Moscow State University, have developed a sensor that combines advances in the fields of magnetism, optics, and solid-state physics. The sensor can be applied in both industry and biomedicine. It is worth noting that the sensor was patented last year.

In April 2020, an article "Magnetic field sensor based on magnetoplasmonic crystal" was published in Scientific Reports magazine. Work on the subject of the article has been going on with colleagues from Lomonosov Moscow State University for several years. The article tells about the principles of creating a high-local and highly sensitive sensor magnetic field by strengthening the magneto-optical effects due to the concentration of the electromagnetic field of the light wave in the near-surface area of the sensor. In other words, optimal parameters for making nanostructures have been found, which allow to significantly enhance the interaction of magnetic material and light.

The sensor developed by researchers allows mapping magnetic fields from different objects, which is potentially important for flaw detection and biomedical applications.

Viktor Belyaev:

"A recent article from our laboratory in a special issue of Sensors magazine describes the principles of most currently developed magnetic field measurement techniques for biomedical applications, and we are confident that soon our sensor will also be added to such reviews due to its unique advantages. This cycle of research was conducted jointly with the Laboratory of Nano-Optics and Metamaterials of the Faculty of Physics at the Lomonosov Moscow State University. Our colleagues at Toyohashi University of Technology (Japan) have made an important contribution to our research by providing equipment for the manufacturing of nanomaterials. The published work is an important step in the joint research of magnetic and magneto-optical properties of magnetoplasmonic crystals, but it is for from nearing completion. It is always a pleasure to realize that there are many new discoveries yet to be made".

