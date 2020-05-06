News Release 

Association of attendance at religious services, risk of death from despair among health care workers

JAMA Psychiatry

What The Study Did: The association between self-reported attendance at religious services among health care workes and risk of death from despair (related to drugs, alcohol and suicide) was examined in this observational study.

Authors: Tyler J. VanderWeele, Ph.D., of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.0175)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

