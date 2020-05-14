News Release 

Assessment of deaths from COVID-19, seasonal influenza

JAMA Internal Medicine

What The Viewpoint Says: Publicly available data were used to analyze the number of deaths from seasonal influenza deaths compared with deaths from COVID-19.

Authors: Jeremy Samuel Faust, M.D., M.S., of Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.2306)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.2306?guestAccessKey=cb171e02-ae9a-4f40-97d4-a69dc439a904&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=051420

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.