News Release 

Association of dementia, poor vision in older adults with limits in daily functioning

JAMA Ophthalmology

What The Study Did: This study used survey responses from 7,000 adults to examine what limitations on self-care, mobility and household activities occurred among adults 65 and older with dementia and impaired vision.

Authors: Joshua R. Ehrlich, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.1562)

###

