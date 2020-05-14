Association of dementia, poor vision in older adults with limits in daily functioning

What The Study Did: This study used survey responses from 7,000 adults to examine what limitations on self-care, mobility and household activities occurred among adults 65 and older with dementia and impaired vision.

Authors: Joshua R. Ehrlich, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.1562)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.