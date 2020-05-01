Assessment of QT intervals in case series of patients with COVID-19 treated with hydroxychloroquine alone or in combination with azithromycin

What The Study Did: Case series assesses QT intervals for French patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) treated with hydroxychloroquine alone or in combination with azithromycin.
Authors: Martin Cour, M.D., Ph.D., of the Hôpital Edouard Herriot in Lyon, France, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.1787)
