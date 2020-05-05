News Release 

Association of use of ACEI, ARB with testing positive for COVID-19

JAMA Cardiology

What The Study Did: This observational study assessed the association between the use of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers with the likelihood of testing positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Authors: Ankur Kalra, M.D., of the Cleveland Clinic in Akron, Ohio, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/ 

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.1855)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamacardio.2020.1855?guestAccessKey=ab9ada9a-e796-4ae8-891c-4bb318235c24&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=050520

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.