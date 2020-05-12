Comparing changes in rates of cardiovascular deaths in urban, rural areas in US

What The Study Did: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data were used to examine changes in rates of deaths attributed to cardiovascular disease from 1999 to 2017 in urban and rural areas of the U.S. overall and by age, sex and race/ethnicity.

Authors: Haider J. Warraich, M.D., of the VA Boston Healthcare System in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.2047)

