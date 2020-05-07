Clinical characteristics, results of semen tests among men with COVID-19

What The Study Did: The clinical characteristics of men with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) whose semen tested positive for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are examined in this observational study.

Authors: Weiguo Zhao, M.D., of the Eighth Medical Center of Chinese People's Liberation Army General Hospital in Beijing, and Shixi Zhang, M.D., of the Shangqiu Municipal Hospital in Shangqiu City, Henan Province, China, are the corresponding authors.

