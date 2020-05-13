News Release 

COVID-19 in children with cancer in New York

JAMA Oncology

What The Study Did: This report assesses the risk associated with COVID-19 for pediatric patients with cancer.

Authors: Andrew L. Kung, M.D., Ph.D., of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.2028)

