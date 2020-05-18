Characteristics of adolescents, adults with e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury

What The Study Did: Following an outbreak of electronic cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury (EVALI) linked to hospitalizations and deaths, this study used data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to compare demographic and clinical characteristics, along with substance use behaviors, between adolescents and adults with EVALI.

Authors: Susan H. Adkins, M.D., of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, is the corresponding author.

doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.0756

