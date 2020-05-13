Characteristics, outcomes of heart transplant recipients with COVID-19

What The Review Says: The characteristics, treatment and outcomes of heart transplant recipients who were infected with COVID-19 in New York City are described in this case series.

Authors: Nir Uriel, M.D., M.Sc., of Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.2159)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full article is linked to this news release.