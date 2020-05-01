News Release 

Contact tracing assessment of COVID-19 transmission dynamics in Taiwan

JAMA Internal Medicine

What The Study Did: This study delineates the transmission dynamics of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and evaluates the transmission risk at different exposure window periods before and after symptom onset.

Authors: Hsien-Ho Lin, M.D., Sc.D., of the National Taiwan University in Taipei, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.2020)

