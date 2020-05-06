Demand for US hospital inpatient, intensive care unit beds for patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: The intensive care unit and inpatient bed needs for patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in two cities in China are described and compared to estimate the peak number of intensive care unit beds needed in U.S. cities if an outbreak equivalent to that in Wuhan occurs.

Authors: Ruoran Li, M.Phil., of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.8297)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2020. 8297?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 050620

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.