Examining association between weight loss before bariatric surgery, risk of death after surgery

What The Study Did: Researchers looked at whether a patient's body weight and weight loss before bariatric surgery were associated with risk of death within 30 days after surgery using data from nearly 500,000 patients in the U.S. and Canada.

Authors: Wei Bao, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Iowa College of Public Health in Iowa City, is the corresponding author.

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.