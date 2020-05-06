News Release 

Examining health insurance nondiscrimination policies with mental health among gender minority individuals

JAMA Psychiatry

What The Study Did: A large private health insurance database was used to examine the association between between health insurance nondiscrimination policies and mental health outcomes for gender minority individuals.

Authors: Alex McDowell, R.N., M.S.N., M.P.H., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.0770)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

