News Release 

Effectiveness of programs to enhance aspects of wisdom

JAMA Psychiatry

What The Study Did: This study combined the results of 57 studies with 7,000 participants to examine how effective are interventions and programs to enhance the social, emotional and spiritual aspects of wisdom.

Authors: Dilip V. Jeste, M.D., of the University of California, San Diego in La Jolla, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.0821)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.0821?guestAccessKey=a9f77548-8589-4002-aed7-c36f7ea9ef28&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=051320

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.