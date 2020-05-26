Effect of reducing blood pressure medications on blood pressure control in older adults

What The Study Did: Whether the amount of blood pressure medications taken by older adults could be reduced safely and without a significant change in short-term blood pressure control was the objective of this randomized clinical trial that included 534 adults 80 and older. For some older adults the potential risks of continuing treatment with multiple medications may outweigh the benefits.

Authors: James P. Sheppard, Ph.D., of the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, is the corresponding author.

