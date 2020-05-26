Effect of workplace wellness program on employee health, medical use

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial evaluated the effect of a workplace wellness program that included health screenings, wellness activities and financial incentives on employee health, health beliefs and medical use after 12 and 24 months among 4,800 employees at a large U.S. university.

Authors: David Molitor, Ph.D., of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.1321)

