Factors associated with sex-based disparities in liver transplants

What The Study Did: This observational study looked at the disparities that exist between women and men waiting to receive a liver transplant, such as being more likely to die while on the wait list, and how much these differences are associated with factors including geographic location, medical urgency and liver size.

Authors: Jayme E. Locke, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.1129)

