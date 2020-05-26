Fit test, filtration efficiency of disposable N95 masks after irradiation

What The Study Did: The fit and filtration efficiency of disposable N95 masks after sterilization by cobalt-60 gamma irradiation are examined in this quality improvement study.
Authors: Avilash Cramer, M.S., of the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology in Charlestown, Massachusetts, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.9961)
