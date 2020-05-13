Game plan for resumption of sport, exercise after COVID-19 infection

What The Viewpoint Says: Recommendations for resuming intense exercise training for athletes and highly active people with COVID-19 are discussed.

Authors: Eugene H. Chung, M.D., M.Sc., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.2136)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamacardiology/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamacardio. 2020. 2136?guestAccessKey= 6e2409c7-67d4-45ea-bc59-299c2d0a9db1&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 051320

###