Genetic testing among individuals with ASD

What The Study Did: Professional medical societies recommend certain genetic tests for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This study looked at how common it was for nearly 1,300 individuals diagnosed with ASD to undergo these tests and the factors associated with receiving genetic testing.

Authors: Eric M. Morrow, M.D., Ph.D., of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.0950)

