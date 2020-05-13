Investigating associations of common medical conditions, alcohol use

What The Study Did: The association between 26 common medical conditions including diabetes and high blood pressure and levels of use of alcohol was investigated with data from electronic health records of 2.7 million primary care patients.

Authors: Stacy A. Sterling, Dr.P.H., M.S.W., of Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.4687)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2020. 4687?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 051320

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.