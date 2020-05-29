Images in neurology: Brain of patient with COVID-19, smell loss

What The Study Did: This case report describes a 25-year-old female radiographer with no significant medical history who had been working in a COVID-19 ward who presented with a mild dry cough that lasted for one day, followed by persistent severe anosmia (loss of smell) and dysgeusia (an impaired sense of taste).

Authors: Letterio S. Politi, M.D., of the IRCCS Istituto Clinico Humanitas in Rozzano, Italy, is the corresponding author.

