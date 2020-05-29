News Release 

Images in neurology: Brain of patient with COVID-19, smell loss

JAMA Neurology

What The Study Did: This case report describes a 25-year-old female radiographer with no significant medical history who had been working in a COVID-19 ward who presented with a mild dry cough that lasted for one day, followed by persistent severe anosmia (loss of smell) and dysgeusia (an impaired sense of taste).

Authors: Letterio S. Politi, M.D., of the IRCCS Istituto Clinico Humanitas in Rozzano, Italy, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study:  Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release. The images are below.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaneurol.2020.2125?guestAccessKey=ce736188-4120-47d7-ab95-7d72220ccafb&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=052920

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.