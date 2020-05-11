Opportunities from COVID-19 pandemic for transforming psychiatric care with telehealth

What The Viewpoint Says: Ways in which mental health care might change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are described.

Authors: John Torous, M.D., of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School is Boston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.1640)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.