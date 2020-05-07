Providing contraception for young people during pandemic is essential health care

What Viewpoint Says: Methods for providing adolescents and young adults with reproductive health care during the COVID-19 pandemic are described.

Authors: Tracey A. Wilkinson, M.D., M.P.H., of the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.1884)

