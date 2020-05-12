Risk score for critical illness in patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: In this study, a risk score based on characteristics of patients with COVID-19 at the time of hospital admission was developed that may help predict a patient's risk of developing critical illness.

Authors: Jianxing He, M.D., Ph.D., and Nan-Shan Zhong, M.D., of the The First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, are the corresponding authors.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.2033)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.