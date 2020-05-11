Use of PrEP for HIV prevention among at-risk teens in US

What The Study Did: Nearly 60 articles were reviewed to assess the rate of preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) use for HIV prevention among at-risk teens in the United States and to provide recommendations for how to improve access to and use of PrEP.

Authors: Allison L. Agwu, M.D., Sc.M., of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.

doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.0824

