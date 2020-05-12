Health inequities magnified during COVID-19 pandemic

New Rochelle, NY, May 12, 2020--The impact of COVID-19 on underserved and vulnerable populations, including persons of color, is addressed in a new roundtable discussion in Health Equity, a peer-reviewed open access journal. Click here to read the roundtable now. The expert panel examines how the COVID-19 crisis has changed the way healthcare is delivered in ways that deepen health inequities. Racial and ethnic biases may also impact decisions about which people are put on ventilators. These populations may also not have as much access to the technology or equipment that enables them to receive remote diagnosis and care. These factors can impact patient recovery and survival greatly.

"This panel discusses the worsening of social burdens on at-risk members of the population and the role of increased implicit bias in health delivery due to time constraints," says Health Equity Editor-in-Chief Ana E. Núñez, MD, Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Professor of Medicine, Drexel University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA. "When the health care system is already overburdened, how can equity still be on the agenda?"

