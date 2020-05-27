June's SLAS Technology highlights papers authored by SLAS2019 Ignite award winner

Oak Brook, IL - The June issue of SLAS Technology features two related research papers authored by Georges Muller, Ph.D., (SEED Biosciences, Switzerland) the SLAS2019 Ignite Award winner and a top ten 2020 SLAS Innovation Award finalist. Both of Muller's contributions to the issue include research based on a single-cell cloning method and pipet his teams created to help solve efficiency and regulatory issues.

In "Traceable Impedance-Based Dispensing and Cloning of Living Single Cells," the issue's cover article, Muller and his co-authors detail their creation and validation of a one-step cloning method that isolates single stem cells using an engineered cloning pipet. This method is compliant with regulatory guidelines - something that has been difficult to achieve in recent years - and also efficient, cell- and user-friendly. The paper's co-authors include David Bonzon, Ph.D., (SEED Biosciences and Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland), Stéphanie Claudinot, Ph.D. and Ariane Rochat, Ph.D., (Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and Lausanne University Hospital, Switzerland), Philippe Renaud, Ph.D., (Institute of Microengineering of Ecole, Switzerland) and Yann Barrandon, Ph.D., (Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Lausanne University Hospital, Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School and Singapore General Hospital; Switzerland and Singapore).

As a backgrounder to the cover article, "Impedance-Based Single-Cell Pipetting," summarizes the engineering behind the disposable pipet created for use in the single-cell cloning method outlined in the cover article outlined above by Muller, Bonzon, Jean-Baptiste Bureau, Ph.D., (Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland) Nicolas Uffer, Ph.D., (SEED Biosciences and Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland) Nicolas Beuchat, Ph.D., (Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland) Barrandon and Renaud. In this particular research summary, the group outlines the modeling, design and testing of a disposable pipette integrated with a cell sensor to allow for proof of single-cell isolation without effecting cell viability.

