June's SLAS discovery features the special collection, 'ion channels and relevant drug screening approaches'

Oak Brook, IL - The June issue of SLAS Discovery features a special collection of research reviews and perspectives curated by the journal's Editorial Board.

In this issue, Guest Editor Veli-Pekka Jaakola, Ph.D., (Confo Therapeutics, Belgium) highlights a series of articles focused on new screening tools and assays that find new chemical matter for medically relevant membrane protein targets. In addition, an overview of a new and emerging protein-lipid reconstitution methodology utilizing styrene maleic acid (SMA) polymers is featured.

Articles in the special collection include:

Screening Technologies for Inward Rectifier Potassium Channels: Discovery of New Blockers and Activators

Correlation of Optical and Automated Patch Clamp Electrophysiology for Identification of Nav1.7 Inhibitors

Application of High-Throughput Automated Patch-Clamp Electrophysiology to Study Voltage-Gated Ion Channel Function in Primary Cortical Cultures

Image-Based Marker-Free Screening of GABAA Agonists, Antagonists, and Modulators

Applied Biophysical Methods in Fragment-Based Drug Discovery

Keeping It Clean: The Cell Culture Quality Control Experience at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences

A Novel Inhibition Modality for Phosphodiesterase 2A

Development of a Cell-Based Immunodetection Assay for Simultaneous Screening of Antiviral Compounds Inhibiting Zika and Dengue Virus Replication

The Impact of Variable Selection Coverage on Detection of Ligands from a DNA-Encoded Library Screen

Exploring the Lower Limit of Individual DNA-Encoded Library Molecules in Selection

Access to June's SLAS Discovery issue is available at https:/ / journals. sagepub. com/ toc/ jbxb/ 25/ 5 through July 20. For more information about SLAS and its journals, visit http://www. slas. org/ journals .

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international community of 16,000 professionals and students dedicated to life sciences discovery and technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS Discovery: Advancing the Science of Drug Discovery, 2018 Impact Factor 2.192. Editor-in-Chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., Eli Lilly and Company, Indianapolis, IN (USA).

SLAS Technology: Translating Life Sciences Innovation, 2018 Impact Factor 2.048. Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., National University of Singapore (Singapore).